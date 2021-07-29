Sarah Sanders sitting in the VIP tent at a phish show is the last sign of the apocalypse. https://t.co/aBtQzy7FGs
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 29, 2021
Politico’s Playbook also featured the Sanders Arkansas cameo in a photo from the event (maskless but wearing shades). So she does visit Arkansas from time to time. The show was at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.
Comment on the Phish page with a download of the show:
Sullen Super Spreader
Great way to kick off the tour. Covid loved this show. We’ll ween out the weak soon. Thanks Phïsh