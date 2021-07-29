A reliable source says Little Rock area hospitals will announce this morning that they will begin requiring vaccinations of staff and masks.

UAMS will not participate because it is barred from doing so by the Republican legislature, which knows more about science than doctors.

Little Rock School Superintendent Mike Poore is to join in to endorse mandatory masks in schools. Only endorse, mind you. For now, the GOP legislature prevents any public school from enforcing such a rule, though many private schools are.

Trent Garner’s freedom to get other people sick is holier than your health.

No confirmation of the event yet. We can hope. It would be nice if nursing homes joined in.