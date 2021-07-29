Arkansas’s worsening COVID crisis seems to call for action rather than continuing exhortations to the public to think of their fellow citizens.

Arkansas Health Director Jose Romero told legislators yesterday that he wants federal COVID aid money to go to increase hospital capacity.

What else can he do?

But wouldn’t it be better to act to decrease the need for hospital admissions?

You’d think.

Governor Hutchinson told a Heber Springs crowd last night that he was rethinking the ban on mask mandates in school. But he said he needed to talk to more school districts. And talk to the legislature. And well, you know, talk. He hastened to add that he was a Trump supporter and a Republican and he still got vaccinated. Which might suggest where the problem in Arkansas lies.

Maybe by his 1:30 p.m. news conference today, he’ll be ready to announce some action.