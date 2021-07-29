As the third surge of COVID-19 in Arkansas continues to impact the state’s healthcare system, Garland County officials say they are now in a “major crisis” as cases have increased ten-fold over the last five weeks. https://t.co/HNXNkUIQTL | #arnews pic.twitter.com/wPg7kOeJRw — KATV News (@KATVNews) July 29, 2021

The Internet is full of COVID horror stories and reports on exponential growth in cases while the legislature and governor dither. The problem in Garland County reported by KATV above is but one example.

Facebook also contains today accounts from a nurse and a doctor in Arkansas on what they are experiencing. A lot of words, but I recommend all of them.

First from a nurse who works in Conway:

Excerpt:

When I left our hospital (Conway) last night it was about an average of 6 hour wait time in our waiting room and we had 21 people waiting to be put into a room in the back. But we had nowhere for them to go because our rooms were full of patients that are currently admitted to the hospital. And they all came in during our 12 hour shift. All very sick patients who needed immediate attention. We are not the only hospital struggling. This is state wide! We had ambulances lining our hallways yesterday waiting for me, as a charge nurse, to tell them where they could put this next sick patient. The first responders and EMS crews are running constantly and have nowhere to take patients. They’ve even been having to transport people out of the state at this point. Yes we have covid patients. And yes it is picking back up again, but we also have other patients who are super sick. Covid is just making it very challenging again and worse this go around.

Her post has had wide circulation. It drew an extensive comment on her page from a local doctor.

It’s long, but it’s worth reading.

Some excerpts:

It’s a heart-breaking experience to watch your patient smother to death, or to have to make the agonizing decision with a family to “compassionately extubate” their loved one who is dying on the ventilator. … I am sick of having to talk to my older patients about advanced directives on the first day they come into the hospital. “I am that bad?” “Not yet sir and I’m praying that it doesn’t come to that but I need to know while you can still tell me.” … I am sick of our hospital being so full covid patients that we don’t have room for others that are sick. …. I am tired of being angry at many of my patients. That is a first. Granted it’s only after they get angry with me for asking them about vaccination status. (a critical prognostic indicator and key historical bit of information to track, because 99 + % of our deaths occur in the unvaccinated now) I am sick of telling the families of patients who are 43, 27, 33, 21, 27, 28 years old and so many others that their loved one may not make it no matter what we do. … I am sick of hearing “my immune system is good so I’ll take my chances” or “I’ve had covid and it wasn’t that bad”. Good for you. But we know that if you have had covid, you probably spread it to at least 2-3 (alpha variant) or 4-5 (delta variant) other people. Many of whom did not do so well. … I am sick of hearing “My body, My choice” whether it’s shouted by an abortion rights advocate to justify killing an unborn child or by my fellow conservative Christians to justify their unwillingness to get vaccinated or even wear a mask. … I am tired of people who have NO IDEA of what they are talking about, who have NEVER watched someone die of this, and yet openly discourage others from protecting themselves or those around them and are proud of it. … I am sick of the irrational fear of the vaccine, and not a realistic enough fear of the virus and how it spreads and what it can do to you or your loved one. ….We are all sick of the politicization of the worst health crisis in over 100 years, one that should have united us but instead has divided us further. We are worn out. We are heartbroken for the families and saddened by the tragedies that occur on a daily basis and yet angered and embittered that this wave could have been avoided. ….

There’s also some black humor on Twitter.