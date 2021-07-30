Just now 205-of-206 House republicans (99.5%) voted against funding the Capitol Police. https://t.co/lMucRFxLB9 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) July 28, 2021

The one Republican vote did not come from Reps. French Hill, Rick Crawford, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack of Arkansas. (It came from Don Young of Alaska.)

Yes, the bill covers all spending by the House, coincidentally led by a Democrat for now. But if the bill doesn’t pass, there’s no money for the police who were assaulted (or in a few cases may have helped) in a coup attempt Jan. 6.