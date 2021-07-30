Arkansas Heart Hospital is implementing a vaccination requirement for staff:

Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO, released the following statement regarding Arkansas Heart Hospital’s (AHH) employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate: “We cannot provide the best health care services possible if we do not first care for ourselves. With this policy, we are committed to fulfilling the fundamental promise to do everything within our power to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members, their families and the communities we serve.” Under the new policy, AHH will require its directors, executives, managers, advanced practice nurses, physicians and physician assistants to be fully vaccinated by September 30. Beginning August 1, AHH employment offers will require individuals, if not vaccinated, to receive a first dose by their start dates and a second dose within 30 days of employment. AHH will continue to accommodate religious and medical exemptions.

Too bad state law prevents state hospitals from taking this common-sense, science-guided step. Too bad Governor Hutchinson, in declaring a state of emergency, didn’t suggest freeing governments and others to consider vaccination-encouragement policies. The Biden policy is a start: Get vaccinated or wear a mask and be subject to frequent testing.

Good statement on the issue from Nick Cartwright, Democratic candidate for 2nd District Congress against Republican Rep. French Hill:

My statement on further actions that government and community leaders must take in order to protect our people during the ongoing #COVID19 crisis. #arpx pic.twitter.com/1AInexkAkm — Nick Cartwright for Congress (@ncartwrightAR) July 30, 2021

UPDATE: This news from Conway Regional.

Hospital officials with Conway Regional Health System announced Thursday that they will require the leadership team and new hires to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/faXkbEMtfA | #arnews pic.twitter.com/PIPCWXGmcA — KATV News (@KATVNews) July 30, 2021