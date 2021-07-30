The COVID-19 surge claims another victim. The Clinton Presidential Center which reopened after pandemic closure is closing again.
Cafe 42 will stay open. Other presidential centers have made a similar decision.
Open this weekend, but it and archives closing Monday for indefinite period.
The release:
Clinton Presidential Center Will Temporarily Suspend Museum Operations
WHAT:
Following the declaration of a public health emergency in Arkansas and based upon the number of new COVID-19 cases and high case positivity rate in Pulaski County, the National Archives and Records Administration has temporarily closed the exhibits inside the Clinton Presidential Center to the public beginning Monday, August 2, 2021. The Clinton Museum Store will also be closed.
The on-site restaurant 42 bar and table will remain open. Patrons will need to be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination before entering the restaurant. “Fully vaccinated” means at least 14 days after your final dose of an FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Reservations will be required and can be made online at www.42barandtable.org or by calling (501) 537-0042.
Earlier this week, the Clinton Center announced anyone entering the facility must wear a mask while indoors.
The outdoor temporary exhibit, Cool Globes: Hot Ideas for a Cooler Planet, will remain on display throughout the Clinton Presidential Park.
Clinton Center staff is continually monitoring updates from public health officials and will implement their recommendations and best practices.
Any further updates, including a reopening date, will be announced on the Clinton Center website and social media channels.
MORE:
Visitors who have purchased tickets online for future visits will automatically receive a refund. They may email cpcreservations@clintonfoundation.org for additional information.
WHEN:
The temporary closure will begin Monday, August 2, 2021.