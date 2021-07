After a one-day small dip, the hospital count resumed its climb today — to 1,087, up from 1,055 yesterday.

There are 398 COVID patients in ICU and 219 on ventilators.

New cases in the last 24 hours: They rose by 2,544 from 382,569 to 385,113

Active cases: They stand at 18,541, up from 17,232

Deaths: 13 more to 6,123

Vaccinations: About 9,400 more shots were given.