Jake Bequette, who is running to represent Arkansas in the U.S. Senate, claimed he joined Army in 2015. He actually enlisted in 2017, and only updated his website to reflect this after National File asked for a comment.https://t.co/CJpcoJCMWI — National File (@NationalFile) July 26, 2021

Jake Bequette, who’s running from the Trumpian right against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman, has been catching flak since his glossy entry to the race.

First was his use of Razorback imagery in his opening video. The University of Arkansas has asked him to stop using the Razorback trademark. He says he’ll continue to call himself a Razorback.

He also touted his connection to the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win. A newspaper columnist noted he didn’t play a down in the Super Bowl or any of the playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl.

He initially dodged questions about the Jan. 6 coup attempt, before finally saying violent actors should be prosecuted.

Now comes this report claiming a discrepancy between his website and the Army record on when he enlisted. Maybe it’s just a typo. Who knows. National File, by the way, is a right-wing outlet on which you can find some unflattering comments.

Oppo researchers are at work, it would appear.

Boozman’s? Or maybe it’s the work of Jan Morgan. Cage match anyone?

My SPINELESS REPUBLICAN opponents:

One BLAMES Trump for January 6, …. the other dodged the question, fled the interview… and had his campaign manager issue a statement refusing to defend Trump. Who do you want fighting the swamp for you? BLAMER,DODGER, or FIGHTER? pic.twitter.com/fpOVj8HOoZ — Jan Morgan (@JanMorganMedia) July 16, 2021