Governor Hutchinson’s town hall in Siloam Springs today was again marked with loud protests to his encouragement for more vaccinations.

You can see the full program on KNWA’s Facebook page.

A loud ovation followed a suggestion that it would be a violation of federal health law to require an employee of a private hospital to wear a mask or be vaccinated. This is a popular and misguided talking point among the Trump/vax resistance. The HIPAA Privacy Rule protects individuals’ medical records and other personal health information. It does not bar private businesses from establishing health rules, such as requiring restaurant workers to wash their hands after restroom use.

Another cheer followed a suggestion that the vaccine doesn’t prevent transmission and a question about testing of vaccine on young children. No one is going to require a shot, he said. The crowd groaned loudly when the governor said more people would die without more vaccination.

Health Director Jose Romero also drew groans when saying infection by COVID isn’t as good a protection as the vaccine.

Another cheer erupted for a man who said vaccinated people have gotten the virus. True. The percentage is tiny. But don’t confuse this crowd with facts — that the vaccine is 90 percent effective and that those who get ill despite the vaccine have less serious illnesses.

A man rose to encourage vaccination and got some applause, not nearly so loud as the booing continent. The governor remained calm and several times encourage people to be respectful. “Would y’all like to be recognized or would you just like to yell?” he said at one point.

Other comments reflected debunked mischaracterization of the virus among vaccinated people in Israel and the United Kingdom.

Fact-checking falls to Facebook falsehoods ewhen the debate is not science but tribalism.

One member of the audience said he wasn’t convinced COVID was real. Another said nobody knew what was in the vaccine. Romero said he could provide that information. Others said the vaccine was “experimental” and long-term effects were unknown. (Cheers.)

Romero was booed when he said no fetal tissue was used in two vaccines after a speaker — a nurse with eight children — said many feared the vaccine because of use of such material. One vaccine, he said, did develop vaccines from genetic material derived long ago.

The potential of mandates in hospitals and the military, even with religious exceptions, angered several speakers. It’s like the Arkansas legislature. The world — public and private — should conform to THEIR beliefs, no matter how harmful to others.

Hutchinson’s patience was remarkable. This session made Mountain Home look like a lovefest.

One speaker said John Q. Public should be listened to rather than just health experts.

One speaker came to oppose lifting the ban on mask mandates in schools. “The cure is worse than the disease,” she said. She said Rep. Robin Lundstrum said her mail was running 15-1 against lifting the ban. She was lustily cheered. Hutchinson emphasized his proposal was only to let government closest to the people make a decision and they could decide not to require masks. Sounds like it would be a “heavy lift” to get it approved in this part of Arkansas.

Bottom line: It’s hopeless.