Little Rock School Superintendent Michael Poore posted this video this morning. He will ask School Board Wednesday to sue to invalidate Act 1002, which prevents school districts from requiring masks. That law also bans mask mandates by city and county governments and other state entities.

Governor Hutchinson has said he’ll ask the legislature to alter the law for school districts at a special session next week, but Poore said he was not confident the legislature would act.

He said the “overwhelming majority” of 4,000 responses to a district survey favored masks for children.

He’s to release the draft lawsuit and other information shortly at this link.

I asked Tom Mars if this was a product of the lawsuit he’s been researching and threatened to file. He said: “I’ve been collaborating with various districts via their city attorneys and outside lawyers. I’d describe it as a joint effort.”