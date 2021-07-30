University of Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody, 19, was selected in the 1st round by the Golden State Warriors with the 14th pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night. Moody is the first lottery pick from the University of Arkansas since Ronnie Brewer was selected 14th by the Utah Jazz in 2006.

Selected after just one year of college, Moody becomes the first one and done player in Razorback history. He’s the second player to be drafted in the NBA since Eric Musselman took over as head coach of the Razorbacks in 2019. Isaiah Joe, (Fort Smith Northside) was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2nd round of the 2020 draft.

Moody’s high school career started at Little Rock Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High School. He moved to North Little Rock for his sophomore year and won a class 7A state championship with the Charging Wildcats. He transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida to finish his high school career. He was the highest ranked recruit to commit to UA since Bobby Portis chose to be a Razorback in 2012. It’s been a big month for Arkansas basketball. Portis won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks just over a week ago.

Moody led the Razorbacks, ranked 3rd in the SEC and was 4th among all NCAA freshmen in scoring with 16.8 points per game. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year.