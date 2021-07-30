Walmart and Sam's Club will again require employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status in COVID hot spots.https://t.co/eKIUiccybc
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 30, 2021
Oh, and there’s this:
Advertisement
Broadway to require both masks and vax. https://t.co/mwSBi3ejro
— James Graham (@jamesgraham714) July 30, 2021
But in Arknasas, the governor has declared there will be impediments to business as usual in Arkansas. Because … we’re open dammit. And freedom …. to endanger the health of others.
Advertisement