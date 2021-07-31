Today’s report provides us with some good news on the vaccine front. Almost 13,000 doses administered helps us get closer to our goal, but the continued, steady increase in hospitalizations puts a strain on our health care workers. pic.twitter.com/prlPyzl4Lm
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 31, 2021
Well, not a cheery report for a blistering Saturday.
But, yes, take heart where you can. There has been a rise in vaccinations.
The ADH reported more than 12,000 new vaccine doses administered Saturday, surpassing that mark for the third time in nine days.https://t.co/zI2JY7o915
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) July 31, 2021
