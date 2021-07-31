Tractor Supply has posted signs in the livestock dewormer aisle telling people not to do that. — Bouteloua (@Bouteloua1) July 31, 2021

When Sen. Gary Stubblefield, the Republican dairy farmer, touted a cattle dewormer as a guard against COVID-19, it raised some eyebrows. Then it was raised again at the crazy Siloam Springs town hall Friday along with another dubious “therapeutic” treatment for COVID-19 in what seemed to be an anti-vaccination argument.

Yes, dewormer is a thing.

And so it was, that somebody took to Twitter to say one merchant says it is a bad idea. I had to check: Has Tractor Supply really warned customers about using its vet supplies for warding off a deadly disease? Yes.



The photo is just part of a larger post on the Tractor Supply website about use of cattle and horse dewormer, sheep dip and other products on humans.

The FDA has also warned against use of Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, but what does the FDA know. The Siloam crowd made that clear yesterday. Hydroxychloroquine? Don’t get me started. The guy at work is more reliable, remember. Facebook says so.