The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced yesterday that repair work was moving faster than anticipated and eastbound lanes of the Interstate 40 bridge at Memphis would reopen at 10 p.m. tonight, rather than Monday morning. Westbound lanes are tentatively set to reopen by Friday.

Highway cameras show work continuing on the removal of repair equipment.

The bridge was closed almost three months ago after the discovery of a crack in a major girder. Reinforcing steel has been installed.

Still to come: further reports on how the problem was missed. It runs deeper than the failure of a single bridge inspector, the Daily Memphian has reported.