I’ve received a couple of reports of telephone polling today about a race for Little Rock mayor, with a heavy emphasis on auto dealer Steve Landers.

From the questions, you’d gather he’s concerned about crime, strong on guns and no fan of tax-and-spend government. Questions also seemed to seek to identify evangelical respondents Several questions were posed about Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s job performance. Questions noted Landers’ employment of many people in his businesses.

Advertisement

The mayor’s race is more than a year away, in November 2022.

Questions matched Scott against Landers and also against Baker Kurrus, who lost a runoff race for mayor to Scott in 2018.

Advertisement

I didn’t get the poll myself, but I was told it didn’t include questions about the September special election for a one-cent Little Rock sales tax increase. That, in its own way, might be a poll on the mayor.

I presume the Landers reference here is Steve Sr., 67, who lives in Little Rock. Steve Jr., is also in the business but was a resident of Clinton last time I saw his name mentioned. I’ve been unable to reach anyone today.