By
Max Brantley
On
10:22 am

A roundup of Arkansas COVID-19 anecdotes from the Twitter machine:

It’s bad:

A few legislators get it:

Sloppy reporting and lack of context fuels the zanyism evident in Siloam yesterday:

And some more on context that was lacking in angry denunciations of Hutcninson yesterday in Siloam Springs through citations of breakthrough infections (which are not a surprise on a 90 percent effective shot and which dramatically reduces severity of illness among the breakthrough cases):

School is in session!

When Trent Garner claims to speak for “the people,” which people is he talking about? The Dakotas?

For that Siloam lady who suggested a cattle dewormer was a proven therapeutic:

Was it Trent who said kids weren’t at risk?

T&P

Or an additional suggestion beyond thoughts and prayers:

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
