A roundup of Arkansas COVID-19 anecdotes from the Twitter machine:

It’s bad:

Advertisement

More discouraging news. More inpatients in Springfield and some disparaging healthcare workers. https://t.co/FwhGsOOWih — James Graham (@jamesgraham714) July 31, 2021

A few legislators get it:

Advertisement

Thank you, @Senator @dismang for realizing just how drastically the situation has changed since 1002 was passed and the need for amending! #arpx #arleg https://t.co/iz7jqSbnr5 — Denise Garner (@DeniseforAR) July 31, 2021

Sloppy reporting and lack of context fuels the zanyism evident in Siloam yesterday:

Advertisement

So the headline could have been: Breakthrough Covid cases: Fewer than 8 out of 10,000 among the 164 million vaxxed; extremely rare, experts say https://t.co/UNmYNC31BD pic.twitter.com/QHThm8gSh0 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 31, 2021

And some more on context that was lacking in angry denunciations of Hutcninson yesterday in Siloam Springs through citations of breakthrough infections (which are not a surprise on a 90 percent effective shot and which dramatically reduces severity of illness among the breakthrough cases):

An under-appreciated form of media bias is the drive for novelty. “COVID Vaccines Prevent Severe Illness and Reduce Transmission” is the exact same story we’ve heard for months. But that’s boring, so we get a wave of stories highlighting breakthrough infections. https://t.co/88kBISkxgI — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) July 31, 2021

School is in session!

Advertisement

#BREAKING: Marion School District confirms 168 students, 3 employees in quarantine after starting school Monday due to possible #COVID19 exposure. More below ⤵️ ➡️ 7 students, 3 employees positive for COVID-19

➡️ 10 students, 15 employees not in quarantine because of vaccination — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 31, 2021

When Trent Garner claims to speak for “the people,” which people is he talking about? The Dakotas?

“A majority of respondents in all but three states — Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota — said they support requirements that everyone be vaccinated.” https://t.co/W7cVuTM3bN — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) July 31, 2021

For that Siloam lady who suggested a cattle dewormer was a proven therapeutic:

Att’n Angry Mob of Siloam Springs Residents pic.twitter.com/8e8vnUPYkf — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) July 31, 2021

Was it Trent who said kids weren’t at risk?

“Crushed by COVID”: Important thread on kids hospitalized with COVID from a peds hospitalist. Toward the end, she makes this ominous prediction: “we will see huge school outbreaks” @JLRIII @ArkansasBlog https://t.co/dEmjBzxKZd — James Graham (@jamesgraham714) July 31, 2021

T&P

A friend of mine’s son is on a ventilator in Conway. She said they will still refuse the vaccine or wear a mask. I finally lost my temper with her over it. Probably lost that friend but I’m not hurt about it. I’m fed up w/ her & so many others’ stupidity. — 🏳️‍🌈HouseofBeans&Bellehs🏳️‍🌈 (@HamptonHavenS) July 30, 2021

Advertisement

Or an additional suggestion beyond thoughts and prayers: