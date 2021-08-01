Another increase in hospitalizations today. The vaccine numbers are up from last week. If you have concerns about the vaccine, please speak with those you trust to get the facts. The vaccine is saving lives. pic.twitter.com/g1oG7ltWj7 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 1, 2021

New cases typically drop sharply on Sunday. Not so much today. And hospitalizations climbed above 1,100, steadily progressing toward a record, but well exceeding past numbers of the most seriously ill. The death count is also disproportionately higher. This comparison was done based on yesterday’s numbers, which are worse today.

The last year of COVID in Arkansas then and now by the numbers:

2020 to 2021

6,679 to 18,790 active cases 499 to 1,105 current hospitalizations 104 to 222 Arkansans on a ventilator pic.twitter.com/VwSMa1mB9Z — John Pijanowski (@John_Pijanowski) August 1, 2021

An update today:

1139 Arkansans currently hospitalized compared to 499 on this date 1 year ago. https://t.co/Y2LsDotB81 — John Pijanowski (@John_Pijanowski) August 1, 2021

