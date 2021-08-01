We are already running at $7.5M surplus over our budgeted revenue. That run rate next 7 months would net is $20M+ just this year. Why do we need an additional $54M a year? We have the rev. Lack of will to get crime under control. The behavior is acceptable by current admin! pic.twitter.com/aEnpfXrfDS — Lance Hines (@LanceHines) August 1, 2021

Both City Director Lance Hines and a group he helped form to oppose the one-cent Little Rock sales tax increase on the ballot in September have already hit social media this weekend with anti-tax talking points.

Advertisement

The increase in city revenue, plus the influx of federal money, IS a handy talking point against a half-billion-spending plan, particularly given a division on the board about the specifics of the spending such as they are known.

Meanwhile, Hines also points me to a series of communications in which a golfer complains about a \failure to fix a flood-damaged portion of the Rebsamen Golf Course, where $50,000 in stabilization work is planned this year against what will a far more expensive fix. The city response, in Hines view, suggests that a tax increase is the only long-term solution. Hines told the unhappy golfer:

Advertisement

We should have already programmed this with FEMA funds we got after the flood or be using our American Rescue Act funds or the more than $7.5M in excess sales tax funds we have collected this year over our budget. This is being done on purpose to pretext needing the sales tax. Don’t fall for it. We have the money.

Golf course work, of course, isn’t a perfect tax talking point with voters at large, particularly in an election likely to be decided by 10,000 to 15,000 people. Mayor Frank Scott Jr., leading the charge for money, is hoping to appeal to voters with greater needs — housing, early childhood education, outreach targeted at those most at risk for turning to crime, as well as park spending.

That broader view was noted in a response to Hines’ comment.

Advertisement

What is the relationship between the lack of will to end poverty and the lack of will to "control crime"? When will aggressive poverty abolition measures be written into the board's agenda in the effort to end/control Little Rock crime and violence? Moral agendas needed. — Arkansas Poor People's Campaign (@ArkansasPPC) August 1, 2021

The sooner the city votes the better from the pro-tax perspective. If the legislature moves ahead with cutting the state income tax, it will inevitably increase the burden on cities and counties and further enhance dependence on regressive taxes to finance state services.

Noted: Given that the drive against the sales tax arises from prosperous west Little Rock businessmen, including a developer of Chenal Valley (annexted to the city with the understanding it would not have to be part of the Little Rock School District), some might doubt the sincerity of the anti-tax group’s solidarity with the less fortunate (even if the point on regressive taxes is correct.)

Sales taxes disproportionately affect low income families. This tax will not change how wealthy citizens of Little Rock shop or buy groceries, but it will add an extra burden to struggling families. — Responsible Taxation for Little Rock (@21rebuildno) July 31, 2021