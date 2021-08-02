A Searcy native with degrees from the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Dr. Kent Covert is a long time physician with Little Rock Family Practice. He’s married with three children.

Aside from universal acceptance of the coronavirus vaccine, what’s the one piece of basic medical advice for patients that would make your job way easier?

Eat better, eat less, watch your weight. The negative domino effects of obesity cannot be understated.

Do you have any good doctor jokes?

I like this one just because I have a lot of friends who are orthopedic surgeons: What’s the difference between God and an orthopedic surgeon? God doesn’t think He’s an orthopedic surgeon.

You played competitive sports as a kid and have three kids, at least some of whom now play competitive sports. What kind of sports dad are you?

I played a lot of sports growing up. But way more important than playing sports for all those years was the five years I spent as a Little League umpire when I was in high school and college. It was an eye-opening experience watching (and listening) to the coaches and parents that we had to deal with. I got called every name you can imagine and I promised myself that when I have kids who play sports, I would NEVER act like that. Don’t get me wrong, I get plenty excited at the games, but you will never hear me screaming at the umpires or referees. Parents need to remember these kids are probably more interested in the post-game sno cone than this 7-year-old kids’ baseball game. Calm down. “The Matheny Manifesto” should be required reading of all parents of children who play sports. It’s a five-minute read, and it’s solid gold.

Do you have a hidden talent?

I make the best chocolate milk, but that’s about as far as my cooking talents go.