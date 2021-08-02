Sen. Joyce Elliott, a native of Willisville, spent three decades as a public school teacher before winning a seat in the Arkansas legislature, where she has served since 2000.

We know that you are an avid adventurer and fan of spending time outdoors. What are your all-time favorite spots in nature in Arkansas?

Like many kids, particularly growing up in the South, we were not allowed to sit around in the house. It was out after breakfast and in by sundown. We were lucky to have the great outdoors of Southwest Arkansas, so I basically grew up outdoors. Some of my all-time favorite spots in Arkansas are White Oak Lake where you can find Little Grand Canyon; Hemmed-In Hollow Falls; just about anywhere on the Buffalo River; Cossatot River; Garvan Woodland Gardens; Big Dam Bridge; Fourche Creek; and the woods, streams and ponds around Willisville, where I grew up.

What are you listening to these days? I am purposefully listening to these women whose music so moves me: Emeli Sande, Eva Cassidy, Lizz Wright, Tracy Chapman, Frazey Ford, Ruthie Foster and Dusty Springfield.