Good plumbing is something we rarely think about until disaster strikes. And when our sinks get clogged, or our toilets overflow or our pipes burst, it’s often our own fault. Save your plumber the trouble this winter and follow these directions from James Willis of Ray Lusk Plumbing.

How important is it to leave the faucets dripping in winter when it gets below freezing?

It is very important to leave faucets dripping during freezing temperatures. Drip hot and cold water on sinks located on exterior walls. Open cabinet doors under the sinks. Drip tub and shower faucets if they are located on exterior walls. Remove hoses and install covers on all outside hose bibbs.

What is the strangest thing you’ve retrieved out of a drain?

Strangest item that I’ve found in a drain was a gold necklace. I pulled a toilet in a house to see what was causing [it] to stop up frequently and found a necklace stuck to the discharge pipe of the toilet. I showed the necklace to the customer, [and] she informed me that her husband had given her the necklace before he passed away, and she couldn’t remember what had happened to the necklace.