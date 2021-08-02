The Interstate 40 bridge at Memphis, reopened to eastbound traffic Saturday night, was reopened this afternoon to westbound traffic, well ahead of the expected Friday reopening.

They even beat a 3 p.m. reopening by a couple of hours. A news release today said originally:

The contractor has completed the work and clean up in the westbound lanes. All westbound lanes will reopen this afternoon by 3:00 p.m.! July 31, Saturday night at 10:00 p.m., all eastbound lanes were reopened to traffic.

Ramps previously closed along I-40 westbound will be reopening. The ramp from Metal Museum Drive to I-55 south will remain closed. The currently closed right lane from Riverside Drive to I-55 south will also remain closed. All other ramps around the I-55 and Crump interchange will be reopening.

TDOT, ArDOT, and law enforcement agencies will closely monitor both river crossings as traffic returns to normal. We continue to ask motorists to pay attention to the interstate DMS, portable message boards, and SmartWay for specific traffic information. TDOT HELP trucks will begin to resume normal activities after the bridge is open.

TDOT would like to thank the public for their patience during this critical repair project. While we realize this has been a significant impact on the community, region, and nation, safety has always been our top priority.

You can continue to follow @myTDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest on TDOT. The webpage dedicated to the I-40 Hernando DeSoto bridge: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-4/i-40-hernando-desoto-bridge.html.