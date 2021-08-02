.@JonesforAR is the first African American to run for governor of Arkansas in more than a century. #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/Hn6j6u3nYd — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 1, 2021

Chris Jones, one of the Democratic candidates for governor, is almost getting as much national TV exposure lately as Governor Hutchinson.

Advertisement

Not a lot of Arkansas voters are captured in such appearances, but campaign contributors perhaps.

Jones was asked if he was worried about being “swamped” in a money race should he be nominated and face Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ millions. No, he said he’ll be on the streets trying to inspire voters. He’ll be preaching a message of unity against Sanders’ divisive message.

Advertisement

He was asked about mask mandates. He noted his wife is an emergency doctor. “Right now we need to listed to our medical professionals. They are saying we need to get vaccinated and wear our masks.” He did NOT say he’d issue a mandate of any sort.