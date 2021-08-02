I reached Steve Landers this morning and he confirms he’s behind the weekend telephone polling that suggested he was interested in making a race for Little Rock mayor next year.

Advertisement

Landers, 67, who retired from active participation in auto dealerships last year, said polling was underway to reach 500 to 1,000 people and he said he’d likely have a decision by Sept. 1 on whether he’d enter the race.

“I’m considering it,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the mayor now. I just want to see what the needs and concerns of the people are and see if it is something I can help with.”

Advertisement

Landers was born in Little Rock and raised in Benton and has been a resident of Little Rock for 25 years. He said he has some “thoughts and concerns” about policy and city operations — “not the mayor,” he hastened to add. But he said he wasn’t ready to talk about specifics beyond saying that he’d run successful businesses and had experience managing as many as 400 to 500 people. He said his managerial experience could be valuable.

I asked him about the special election next month for a one-city increase in the city sales tax. “I’m not for it,” he said. “We tax too many people too much. This is not a good time to keep taxing. We’ve got to be prudent with the money we have.”

Advertisement

I asked if he’d provide financial support for the committee formed to oppose the tax, whose leaders include City Director Lance Hines. “I haven’t heard about it. Probably not at this point.”

Landers would bring name recognition (though the dealership bearing his name is no longer part of businesses in which he retains an interest, operated by his son in cities outside Little Rock) and some proven sales ability to a political race. He’s never sought public office before. In 2016, he was appointed to the state Racing Commission.

A Landers biography.