SIREN @JaneMayerNYer⁩: a well-funded national movement has been exploiting Trump’s claims of fraud in order to promote alterations to the way that ballots are cast and counted in 49 states, 18 of which have passed new voting laws in the past 6 months. https://t.co/6oLK4VSNbm — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) August 2, 2021

More sterling reporting from the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, this time on the dark money behind the Big Lie campaign to grow doubt about election integrity (and Trump’s defeat) and the use of the Big Lie to pass cookie-cutter laws — Arkansas is a prime example — that will make it harder to vote, particularly in poorer neighborhoods that tend to vote Democratic. It is not only about vote suppression (discouraging vote by mail, absentee voting and drop boxes) but putting intensely partisan players in charge of the election process so that they may put thumbs on scales as necessary. Prime example in Arkansas is the law paving the way for takeover of local election machinery by partisan-controlled state actors.