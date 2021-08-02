People protest Mercy COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees in Rogers and Fort Smith https://t.co/KpTakoqiVc — 4029news (@4029news) August 2, 2021

There’s growth in the health care community of requirements that employees be vaccinated to stem the rise in COVID-19. (Why nursing homes countenance such low vaccination rates among staff who work with the most imperiled people is not exactly an endorsement of the industry, by the way.)

But here’s a trouble-making question: When is an anti-vaxxer going to sue private businesses that are requiring vaccinations? State hospitals, such as UAMS, are clearly prohibited by one of Sen. Trent Garner’s virus-enabling laws from setting such rules (though UAMS has had good success at achieving a higher vaccination rate.)

What? You thought the law applies only to state institutions? That was NOT 30 Percent Trent’s publicly stated intent. See a quote during discussion of the issue:

“Typically I’m for what corporations, private businesses can do on their own time, but this is such a dramatic invasion of privacy, such a change in the norms that we live in and the idea that in America in 2021, you have to show papers in order to do basic services is frankly unamerican.”

A lawyer suggested I go to Act 1030 and see what Trent Garner wrought. It’s at least more sloppy bill-drafting, as multiple lawyers have already illustrated in comments and the pending lawsuit on Act 1002, the ban on mask mandates.

Act 1030 is titled a bill to prohibit the requirement of “vaccine passports” in Arkansas.

Section B says state and local officials and agencies may not require a vaccine passport (meaning documentation that someone has been vaccinated) for any purpose. But the subsequent section C says:

The use of a vaccine passport shall not be a condition for entry, travel, education, or services.

No mention of an exemption for private concerns.

Commentary from my legal advisor:

The Governor went out of his way to say that this Act only applied to state and local governments, perhaps hoping that separate subsection (c) will be read as only a modifier or definition of “any purpose” in subsection (b)–and perhaps some court would read it thus–but in my judgment that is not what the Act says under ordinary canons of statutory construction, it would be strange in any event for “any purpose” to have that definition, nor was it presented and supposedly voted on that way. (Although we all know that what a sponsor says his bill does or doesn’t do many times has very limited connection with the actual language of the bill, even a blind hog finds an acorn once in a while, and I think Garner correctly stated what was, admittedly perhaps inelegantly, written in his bill. . . ) It now looks like private entities are starting to impose such a vaccine passport; it’s unclear whether anyone will try to have a court say that some private right of action exists under this Act to enjoin such a requirement; that scenario may seem far-fetched, but then a lot of things related to Covid-19 seem far-fetched. In any event, it seems to me that the specter of a Republican putting such a ban on a private entity (or intending to put such a ban in place) certainly has not received the media play it deserves. . . . . (Another nice question is whether there is any legal limit on the State’s authority to impose such a ban running contrary to public health on a private entity.) We thought this Act, no matter how interpreted, was going to become academic with the opening up of everything in vaccinated nirvana, but, alas, it’s looking like these issues and questions will again arise . . .Why has nobody asked Garner how these organizations and etc can be imposing vaccine passport requirements in light of his law?

Sen. Garner?