A lawyer for Damien Echols has filed a new court motion continuing to press a prosecutor and West Memphis police for evidence from the prosecution of Echols and two others for the 1993 deaths of three children.
The three were convicted and Echols was sentenced to death, but continuing investigations of the case led to a deal in which the three were released on the condition to plead guilty.
The three have continued to seek exoneration, in part by making a Freedom of Information Act request for evidence in the case in the hopes of discovering DNA evidence.
A spokesman for the three sent this news release today:
Damien Echols, who served 18 years on death row in Arkansas, for a crime neither he nor his co-defendants, Jason Baldwin, or Jesse Misskelley, committed, learned that evidence supposedly preserved by the West Memphis, Arkansas Police Department has either been destroyed, is missing, or both.
Although there has been absolutely no response from the West Memphis Police to Echols’ FOIA, Crittenden County Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman has responded with shocking disregard to the facts in the case and opposing any further court action to uncover what happened to the evidence.
In a reply memo filed with the Crittenden County Court today, (Sunday, August 2, 2021), Echols’ attorneys allege Chrestman is “playing dodgeball with the facts.”
According to memo to the court, “So why is he playing dodgeball with the factual allegations before this Court? Why can’t he just admit it again in this proceeding and – in the interests of justice – work cooperatively with the Court and counsel to develop a full record of what happened here? At the end of the day, it all really makes one wonder “what else is there to hide?”
“…the Prosecuting Attorney has effectively given Echols’ complaints the back of his hand, hoping to “summarily” deflect them away from the Court’s consideration. Being a “servant of the law” requires more than that though. This Court will apparently have to be the one to provide it.”
In an effort to find out what happened to the body of evidence that could potentially contain exculpatory forensics exonerating the three and leading to the real killer(s), Little Rock attorney Patrick Benca, of McDaniel Wolff and & Benca, had submitted a FOIA request weeks ago seeking all records relating to the missing evidence in the WM3 case. That FOIA request has gone unanswered in violation of Arkansas state law.
Echols’ attorneys have filed a Motion for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief in the Circuit Court of Crittenden County First Division, as well as seeking an expedited hearing.
“Having recently learned of the West Memphis Police Department’s (“WMPD”) spoliation of evidence in his case, apparently both before and after his Alford plea, Damien Echols moves this Court to exercise its continuing supervisory jurisdiction over this case…”
Echols asks this Court to:
(a) declare that the WMPD has, by its own admissions, violated the Arkansas DNA statute’s evidence preservation obligations in the WM3 case;
(b) enjoin the WMPD from any further failures to preserve any of the remaining evidence in the WM3 case;
(c) direct the WMPD to immediately provide a full and complete response to Echols’ pending FOIA request seeking further information about the “lost,” “misplaced,” and/or “destroyed” case evidence;
(d) provide a reasonable opportunity for Echols to take discovery to further develop the factual record of what has transpired with respect to the WM3 case evidence;
(e) establish a post-discovery briefing schedule to address the potential remedies the Court might impose as a result of the misconduct at issue herein; and
(f) award such further relief as the Court might deem just and proper.