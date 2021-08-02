A lawyer for Damien Echols has filed a new court motion continuing to press a prosecutor and West Memphis police for evidence from the prosecution of Echols and two others for the 1993 deaths of three children.

The three were convicted and Echols was sentenced to death, but continuing investigations of the case led to a deal in which the three were released on the condition to plead guilty.

The three have continued to seek exoneration, in part by making a Freedom of Information Act request for evidence in the case in the hopes of discovering DNA evidence.

A spokesman for the three sent this news release today:

