Pulaski District Court Judge Melanie Martin decided Monday the second of two cases arising from a confrontation two Black politicians had in the Capitol View neighborhood last year, again with a guilty verdict, online court records indicate.

The record says she found Nicholas Castleberry, 47, guilty of misdemeanor harassment and gave him a one-year suspended sentence, assessed $350 in court costs and ordered him to have no contact with Ryan Davis and state Rep. Vivian Flowers, whose complaint led to arrests.

Castleberry has served notice he will appeal to Circuit Court, where the case would be tried anew.

Darlene Herndon, 69, was convicted earlier in the same case and received a similar sentence. She also has appealed to Circuit Court.

The incident occurred Feb. 23, 2020. Davis, then a candidate for the legislature, and Flowers had attended a fund-raising event in the Capitol View neighborhood. They were talking outside on Dennison Sreet, they said, when Herndon and Castleberry came out of their houses and told them to leave. Davis and Flowers are Black people. Herndon and Castleberry are white. Davis and Flowers called the police and said they heard a gunshot. When police arrived, they approached Davis and Flowers with guns drawn (standard practice, the police said.) The event drew heavy publicity.

Herndon told police that Davis and Flowers didn’t look like they belonged in the neighborhood. Castleberry has said the arrest was political. Defense for Herndon suggested the complaint should be directed at police rather than Herdon and Castleberry. The judge commented in Herndon’s case that the statement that the two didn’t appear to belong in the neighborhood sounded hateful. As Flowers noted, she and Davis were talking on a public street and violating no laws.