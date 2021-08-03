It’s now on the state courts record system.

Here it is.

Advertisement

The suit is on behalf of two Pulaski County mothers with children younger than 12, making them ineligible for now for a COVID-19 vaccine. It seeks a temporary restraining order against enforcement of Act 1002 and, ultimately, a declaration that the law is unconstitutional. It is a comprehensive recitation of official resistance to public health initiatives, with a liberal quotation of Arkansas legislators doing their worst for the people of Arkansas. The lawsuit cites adverse consequences of all sorts, including the precipitous rise in cases, mostly those of the dangerous Delta variant.

Says the suit, filed by Tom Mars of Rogers, John Everett of Framington and Ryan Culpepper of Hot Springs:

Advertisement

Time is running out for Plaintiffs, other K-12 public school parents, and the superintendents and school boards who are charged with the responsibility of managing Arkansas’ 262 school districts. Without immediate intervention by the Arkansas judiciary, the restrictions imposed on state and local officials by Act 1002 will result in many more Arkansas children becoming very sick, and some of them will inevitably die.

The lawsuit includes a statement from Dr. William Jones, who leads the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent, in support of allowing schools to require masks. He said they “reduce the ability of COVID to be transmitted from one person to another and therefore increase the safety of school children and staff and will help reduce the substantial detrimental effects of a person contracting COVID.”

A successful lawsuit, of course, doesn’t mean school districts WILL impose mask mandates. Some will. Many will not. But at least they will have the option, currently banned by state law.

Advertisement

The legislature may meet this week to consider amending the law as to public schools, but no other portions of its broad restrictions. It remains uncertain if the legislature will amend the law or, if it does, muster a two-thirds vote to repeal the emergency clause.

Also on the legislature’s potential agenda: Passing a law to declare the state does NOT want to receive federal money for extended unemployment, thus declaring 69,000 people aren’t worthy of assistance in the eyes of the elected representatives of Arkansas.

Darkansas.

UPDATE: Circuit Judge Tim Fox has set a hearing in the case at 9:45 a.m. Friday