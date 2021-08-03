With little fanfare, the Arkansas House and Arkansas Senate, meeting separately as committees of the whole, did not object to Governor Hutchinson’s recent renewed declaration of a state of public health emergency in the COVID crisis.

Under new law, legislative “review” — essentially approval — is required for a governor’s health emergency declaration.

Apart from declaring an emergency, the governor ordered next to nothing, so there was no mask or vaccine mandate or other controversial requirements for the legislature to accept. Sen. Dan Sullivan, a leading opponent of the governor’s executive powers, apparently drew up a concurrent resolution to express legislative sentiment on the declaration but withdrew it. (UPDATE: It would have limited the declaration to one month, expiring Sept. 3.)

That cleared the way for speedy Senate conclusion of its review and adjournment. The House soon followed.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said he expected the governor to call a special session to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday to consider altering the law banning mask mandates by any unit of government to give school districts the ability to impose such mandates if they choose. There is broad opposition.

There’s also talk of a proposal to override a court ruling that invalidated Governor Hutchinson’s order for the state to end participation in a federal pandemic unemployment benefits program 10 weeks early. The judge said it was a legislative decision. There’s wide sympathy in the legislature that people aren’t going back to work because of the benefits, though they may not be paid unless people are actively seeking work. Would the legislature really give up $30 million a week in federal money that benefits 69,000 Arkansans while they loll around drawing $60,000 or so annually for big-dogging it at the Capitol? This legislature might.