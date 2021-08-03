The report on state revenue for July, the first month of the new fiscal year, shows money continues to flow in ahead of forecast.

Gross revenue was $51.6 million, or 9 percent above forecast. The take was lower than the same month last year, but those figures aren’t comparable because of a time shift of income tax payments.

Net revenue, the amount on which the state budget is set, was $39.2 million above forecast, adding that amount to a bulging billion-dollar state surplus.

Income was up in all major categories of taxes. A key indicator, the sales tax, was up 10 percent over the same month last year and 7.1 percent above forecast. The restaurant/hotel sector was up 30 percent because of the shutdowns in effect last year.

Here’s the full report.