By
Max Brantley
On
3:02 pm

A kernel of good news in today’s hospital report — a drop from the 1,250 hospitalized yesterday for COVID-19.

Current hospitalizations: 1,232

Total Beds: 8,835

Total Beds Available: 1,693

Total ICU Beds: 1,172

Total ICU Beds Available: 25

Total Vents: 1,082

Total Vents Available: 610

Total Covid patients in ICU: 469

Total Covid patients on vents: 260

Other numbers for Arkansas today

New cases: 2,838

Active cases: 20,559, up 1,060

Deaths: 15 more to 6,230

Vaccinations: about more 11,000 given

 

 

