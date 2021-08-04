A kernel of good news in today’s hospital report — a drop from the 1,250 hospitalized yesterday for COVID-19.
Current hospitalizations: 1,232
Total Beds: 8,835
Total Beds Available: 1,693
Total ICU Beds: 1,172
Total ICU Beds Available: 25
Total Vents: 1,082
Total Vents Available: 610
Total Covid patients in ICU: 469
Total Covid patients on vents: 260
Other numbers for Arkansas today
New cases: 2,838
Active cases: 20,559, up 1,060
Deaths: 15 more to 6,230
Vaccinations: about more 11,000 given
