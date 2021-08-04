The Saracen Casino has a sure bet for employees to encourage them to get vaccinated, its chief market officer Carlton Saffa reports.
Employees who show their cards demonstrating completion of vaccination (either the one-shot or two-shot vaccine) they’ll be given two days of paid time off. Plus, their names will be entered in a pool from which names will be drawn weekly for five weeks for a $1,000 prize.
Saffa estimates about half of the casino’s 900 employees are vaccinated, but this program should give a better idea. About 600 live in Jefferson County.
It’s not a mandate, such as Tyson Foods has implemented, but it’s a significant carrot.
CNN reports today on why Tyson’s decision was so significant (and why a hard push at an entertainment venue also can pay dividends).
Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers. It points to a divide that’s emerging in the US workforce. Large employers from tech companies such as Google and Facebook to banks like Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are implementing vaccine requirements for workers in office jobs.
But employees in industries like retail, restaurants and manufacturing, who are most exposed to coworkers and customers in their day-to-day, are largely under no such mandates. And that could add to the challenges in curbing the virus’s spread with the Delta variant surging across the United States.