The Saracen Casino has a sure bet for employees to encourage them to get vaccinated, its chief market officer Carlton Saffa reports.

Employees who show their cards demonstrating completion of vaccination (either the one-shot or two-shot vaccine) they’ll be given two days of paid time off. Plus, their names will be entered in a pool from which names will be drawn weekly for five weeks for a $1,000 prize.

Advertisement

Saffa estimates about half of the casino’s 900 employees are vaccinated, but this program should give a better idea. About 600 live in Jefferson County.

It’s not a mandate, such as Tyson Foods has implemented, but it’s a significant carrot.

Advertisement

CNN reports today on why Tyson’s decision was so significant (and why a hard push at an entertainment venue also can pay dividends).