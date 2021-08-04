The Arkansas legislature convenes a brief special session this morning at which Governor Hutchinson has made two requests: One apparently doomed and the other likely to pass.

He wants the legislature to amend the ill-considered ban on mask mandates on virtually all levels of government. This is to allow school districts to enforce policies that protect children, particularly those under 12 who cannot be vaccinated. This seems unlikely to pass, based on comments from legislative leaders.

So, no protection for kids. Pro-life?

He also wants the legislature to clarify that the state may opt-out of federal unemployment programs. A lawsuit produced a ruling that the governor could not, as he had done, unilaterally stop Arkansas participation in the fully federally funded pandemic unemployment program. He cut off 10 weeks early $300 (and sometimes more) weekly payments to 69,000 unemployed Arkansas. You get the benefits only if you demonstrate you are actively seeking suitable work.

This bill likely will pass. The state will give up $300 million in federal dollars that could make life a little easier for 69,000 unemployed with families to support, money that would also flood instantly into the Arkansas economy?

So, no aid for the desperate. Pro-life?

And this could allow long-lasting and broad ill consequences for suffering people. The Wardlaw/Dismang legislation amends state law for all time on the duties of the Workforce Services director and says the change does NOT:

Require the director to participate in, nor preclude the director from ceasing to participate in, any voluntary, optional, special, or emergency program offered by the United States Government, including without limitation programs offered under the Social Security Act, the Federal Unemployment Tax Act, the Wagner-Peyser Act, the Federal-State Extended Unemployment Compensation Act of 1970, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or any other federal program enacted to address exceptional unemployment conditions;

We’re from the Arkansas legislature and we’re here to make sure you don’t get any help. The legislation repeats the myth that benefits somehow are styming the state’s economic recovery. UPDATE: A slightly different version of the legislation has also been introduced, but with the same aim to have the legislature control what federal benefit programs Arkansas will participate in.

No bill has been filed yet on amending the mask mandate, though Democrats will likely attempt a fruitless symbolic bill introduction. Rep. Jeff Wardlaw HAS filed a bill to screw 69,000 people out of federal unemployment benefits. There may yet be legal questions about opting out of a federal program once begun. Thought the legislature cares little about the rule of law, with a couple of laws from this year’s session already blocked by courts and more to come.

PS: Legislators don’t care, but this commentary from a doctor is worth reading. “COVID in kids is a big deal.” Contrary to what Trent 30 Percent Garner (with a doctorate in made-up crap) might have you believe.

I am very, very tired and I can’t keep having this conversation so I’m just warning you now that once I post this thread I’m muting it because self-care. COVID in kids is a big deal and it is a serious public health problem. — Edward Nirenberg (@ENirenberg) August 4, 2021

Common Ground, the new middle ground political organization, highlights how bad Act 1002 is.