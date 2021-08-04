The prosecution completed its case against Gilbert Baker this morning and the defense began calling witnesses at 1 p.m.

The jury heard today what former UCA President Tom Courtway outlined for the judge yesterday with the jury absent about his hiring and firing of Baker as a lobbyist after continued non-UCA lobbying activities and untruthful statements about Baker’s involvement with money shipped from a nursing home owner in campaign contributions to a judge who knocked $4.2 million off a negligence verdict against one of Michael Morton’s nursing homes.

The judge, Mike Maggio, pleaded guilty and is serving a 10-year sentence. Baker is charged with bribing him. Morton has not been charged. The prosecution theory seems to be that Baker bribed Maggio to stay in good graces with Morton, who paid Baker and others to lobby for laws making it hard to sue nursing homes.

The last government witness, Brannon Sloan, was an attorney for the plaintiffs in the nursing home case. He helped set up playing of a clip of Baker testifying in a lawsuit brought over interference in the negligence case. It was another illustration of Baker saying something under oath contradicted by evidence in this case.

No word yet on defense witnesses. The judge was expected to hear defense arguments for a directed verdict first. If he did, the trial has continued. Debra Hale-Shelton is off today and I’m piecing together what I can from afar.