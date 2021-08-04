Now it’s getting crazy and who else to lead the charge but Sen. Alan Clark?

He’s filed SB 2 that would allow school districts the latitude during a pandemic emergency to impose mask requirements and quarantine requirements but give parents the right to transfer a student to another school, public or private or home. The funding that would have gone to the home school district would go to the new school, including a private school. A home-schooling parent would also get the same amount of tax dollars.

I guess you could also flee a school district that did NOT impose mask rules for one that did.