Michael John Gray, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, sends along a statement on the failure of the Arkansas General Assembly and state Republican leaders to do anything to help vulnerable school children too young to receive a vaccine.

“Where does Sarah Huckabee-Sanders stand, where does Leslie Rutledge stand? Where are those who seek office in Arkansas standing on allowing local school districts to make our children safer? Why are they silent? They have no plan for Arkansas, they have no constructive guidance for the Legislature with which they hope to govern. Arkansas should take note — the people who are campaigning to lead us are failing to be part of the discussion. They are absent and it is intentional,” said DPA Chairman Michael John Gray.