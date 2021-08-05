CNN reported today that UAMS currently has 360 vacancies for health care providers, including 230 just for nurses, according to UAMS chancellor Cam Patterson.

Burnout and staffing shortages are plaguing Arkansas’ health care system in addition to the new Covid-19 Delta variant. Staffing shortages are affecting morale to the point that some employees are walking off on the job in the middle of their shifts, said Dr. Cam Patterson, UAMS chancellor. Others have contemplated retiring early.

UAMS is so desperate to find nursing staff that it is willing to pay signing bonuses of as much as $25,000 — but some medical personnel say it’s not about the money, but about their health and mental well-being, and that no amount of money can change that.

“Teams are stretched thin. People are frustrated. People are very tired,” Patterson said. “We are down a significant number of positions here, because we just don’t have enough nurses that we can recruit to come here and help us to take care of patients.”