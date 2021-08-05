In terms of total new coronavirus cases in the state and the numbers of those hospitalized with the virus, today’s news is on par with yesterday’s dark report. Seventeen more Arkansans are dead. A quick look through the day’s Arkansas Blog posts regarding the legislature’s abysmal failure to manage the virus in schools will affirm why it’s not just the numbers today that feel grim, but the prospect of numbers to come. Here’s today’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health (right) next to yesterday’s (left):

New cases: 2,777

Active cases: 21,461 (an increase of 902)

Deaths: 17 more, for a total of 6,247

Vaccinations: 11,685 more given

Current hospitalizations: 1,251 (an increase of 19)

Currently on ventilators: 263 (an increase of 3)

Counties with the most new cases today: Pulaski, Washington and Benton