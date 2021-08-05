A disagreement about a cut live stream feed that started in an earlier meeting continued on the Senate floor. It was uncomfortable.

A disagreement about a cut live stream feed that started in an earlier meeting continued on the Senate floor. It was uncomfortable. Brian Chilson

Lots of sound and fury signifying nothing at the Capitol today, where the special session Governor Hutchinson originally announced as a way to protect schoolchildren morphed into just another attack on the poor.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate approved bills affirming Hutchinson’s decision to cut off the final weeks of emergency federal unemployment payments for Arkansans. Millions of dollars that would help Arkansas families and boost local economies at the same time? Hard pass, Arkansas’s Republican supermajority legislature said.

Advertisement

The outlook for the original purpose of the session, to revisit the state’s ban on mask mandates in light of surging COVID-19 cases and increased risk to children, seems bleak. The House voted against considering amendments to Rep. Julie Mayberry’s first stab at a school masks bill, which she presented to committee yesterday.

On the Senate side, the agenda for a 9 a.m. meeting indicated Education Committee members would consider a bill by Sen. Alan Clark that would allow anti-masker parents to pull their children from public schools and take their public funding with them, either to a private school or for homeschool. A few dozen people showed up to testify for or against the bill, but Chair Missy Irvin said rules require her to not hear bills within 24 hours of their filing, so she adjourned the meeting almost as soon as it began. (Irvin could have gone ahead with the meeting with the concurrence of committee members, but didn’t try to do that.) As people started filing out of the Old Supreme Court room, though, Sen. Joyce Elliott invited people who couldn’t make it back tomorrow to go ahead and make their statements. All the senators except Irvin stayed to listen.

Advertisement

brian chilson

First up was Carmen Smith, the mom of a 7-year-old with cystic fibrosis. Requiring masks in schools would protect her son, who is at higher risk. Smith gave a quavering and pained testimony about the comments she hears from people who tell her that if she’s so worried, she should just keep her son home.

“Just because he has an illness doesn’t make him any less entitled to a public education than yours,” Smith said.

Advertisement

She said people also tell her that her son can wear a mask, but other people shouldn’t have to. Doctors are clear, though, that masks work best when everyone wears them.

“I’m just asking for a small, considerate act,” she said.

But many of the people who testified after her were unwilling to grant the small consideration she asked.

The government does not need to tell us what to do with our own children,” said June Matheny, who said she was speaking on behalf of her 4-year-old great granddaughter. Matheny said children should not have to mask up in school, but that she supported a bill that would allow parents like Smith to pull their children out of public schools and move them to private or homeschools, taking their public funding with them.

Advertisement

Brian Chilson

PLOT TWIST: Sen. Trent Garner burst into the informal hearing about 30 minutes in, sweaty, wearing gym clothes and with car keys in hand. Garner started shouting that the meeting wasn’t transparent because it wasn’t being live streamed, and that the press wasn’t aware of it. (The cameras turned off when Irvin adjourned, and because the other senators stayed behind as a courtesy to the people who came to testify and not as part of an official meeting, the cameras hadn’t been turned back on.) Sen. Greg Leding escorted Garner out of the room.

Garner cleaned up and put a suit on in time for the full Senate meeting at 10 a.m., where the kerfuffle continued. Garner again accosted Elliott about the livestream, and Leding stepped back into his unofficial bouncer role, taking an assist from Sen. Clarke Tucker. The argument was short-lived.

The House Education Committee is expected to discuss a Democrats’ version of a school mask bill at 1 p.m. The straightforward bill would simply grant local school boards discretion in instituting mask mandates or not.