Courtesy WellRED Comedy/Arsonhouse Entertainment

Comedian Trae Crowder, whose often-brilliant political commentary as “The Liberal Redneck” comes filtered through a syrupy Tennessee drawl, took on Gov. Hutchinson in his latest video, best summed by its YouTube caption: “So Asa Hutchinson, governor of Arkansas, wishes his state’s ban on mask mandates had never been signed into law. Thing is he signed it into law.” Or, “Woo pig sooie, how ’bout that shit!”

Crowder, who’s gained a massive following for his ability to pinpoint the hypocrisies of rightwing rhetoric in the South, sold out multiple shows in Little Rock in 2019 as part of his WellRed Comedy Tour with fellow comedians Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan; check out Guy Lancaster’s interview with Crowder here. The tour was slated to return to CALS Ron Robinson late this month, but the delta variant had other designs. Something tells me Crowder’s Arkansas material will be embarrassingly abundant by the time he makes it back down to Little Rock.