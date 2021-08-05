Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced on Thursday the resumption of a mask mandate for public spaces in the city. It takes effect beginning Friday, Aug. 6. He encouraged private businesses to follow suit.

Scott said he had no concern about the state law that prohibits public mask requirements. “We were very conscious in working with our city attorney,” he said. “We believe that our power cannot be taken when it comes to protecting the residents and their public safety and health and welfare.”

The city’s COVID-19 Task Force, which includes representatives from all area hospitals and is chaired by At-large Director Dr. Dean Kumpuris, recommended the mandate, Scott said. He acknowledged it would be unpopular, but said it was the right thing to do.

The city’s state of emergency declaration lasts until Aug. 31, but Scott said he anticipated asking the city board for an extension. He predicted a majority would approve an extension.

City directors Capi Peck, Antwan Phillips, Ken Richardson and Kathy Webb were all on hand for the announcement.

The board on Tuesday passed a symbolic resolution urging the legislature to amend the law. City Director Lance Hines was the lone no vote on the resolution.