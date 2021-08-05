As promised, the Little Rock and Marion school districts have joined together to file a lawsuit challenging the state law that prohibits public mask requirements. The case has been assigned to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox, who will hold a nonjury hearing at 9:45 a.m. Friday on a similar lawsuit, filed on behalf of two public school parents by Tom Mars.

Chris Heller, who is representing the Little Rock and Marion districts, said Fox is likely to consider the districts’ lawsuits Friday as well, but no trial date has been set.