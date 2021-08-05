“Full of life. She loved everybody. Academically, top in her class. Didn’t meet a stranger.” That’s how Kirsten Clark described 11-year-old Jordyn Franklin. Jordyn died Monday of complications from COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, she was under the age of 12, so the vaccine wasn’t an option,” Clark said. Jordyn, who had type two diabetes, had an appointment with her primary care doctor on Monday, but was hospitalized in the interim. “Within hours from being at the hospital,” Clark told Northwest Arkansas TV station KNWA. “Matter of fact the helicopter was called, had already landed and they were in the process of trying to get her stabilized to make it to Le Bonheur [Children’s Hospital, in Memphis].”

Jackson-Wonder Elementary School in West Memphis, where Jordyn was a student, will host a vigil for Jordyn Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Organizers ask that attendees wear a mask and honor Jordyn’s memory with pink, purple, white or silver balloons. A GoFundMe has been created for the family.