Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and Sheriff Eric Higgins have filed a motion to intervene in the legal challenge to the state law that prohibits public mask requirements.
Lawyer Tom Mars has filed a suit challenging the law on behalf of two public school parents. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox is scheduled to consider their request for an injunction at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
County attorneys filed the motion to intervene on behalf of Hyde and Higgins today. Hyde wants to be able to require masks in the building that are under his jurisdiction, which includes the Pulaski County Courthouse, where tomorrow’s hearing will be held. Higgins also wants to require masks at the Pulaski County Jail, which he oversees. The mask mandate prohibition exempts facilities operated by the Arkansas Department of Corrections, but not local jails.
Here’s their motion to intervene, complaint, motion for temporary relief, brief in support of the other suit’s motion for temporary relief and exhibits.
Fox filed a notice in the case today saying that attendance would be restricted because of coronavirus concerns:
Given present Covid-l9 health protocols, as recommended by the CDC, the Arkansas State Department of Health, and Pulaski County health officials, seating in the courtroom will be extremely limited. Each named party will be limited to one attorney and any witnesses for the hearing shall remain in the hallway until called to testify.
Fox says that the Arkansas Supreme Court limits video streaming of court proceedings, so he’s providing an audio-only Zoom link. You can find it here. I had a hard time copying it from the pdf.