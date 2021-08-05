Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and Sheriff Eric Higgins have filed a motion to intervene in the legal challenge to the state law that prohibits public mask requirements.

Lawyer Tom Mars has filed a suit challenging the law on behalf of two public school parents. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox is scheduled to consider their request for an injunction at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

County attorneys filed the motion to intervene on behalf of Hyde and Higgins today. Hyde wants to be able to require masks in the building that are under his jurisdiction, which includes the Pulaski County Courthouse, where tomorrow’s hearing will be held. Higgins also wants to require masks at the Pulaski County Jail, which he oversees. The mask mandate prohibition exempts facilities operated by the Arkansas Department of Corrections, but not local jails.

Here’s their motion to intervene, complaint, motion for temporary relief, brief in support of the other suit’s motion for temporary relief and exhibits.

Fox filed a notice in the case today saying that attendance would be restricted because of coronavirus concerns: