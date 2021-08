Olympian Kayle Browning visits the Capitol with her parents and boyfriend.

Olympian Kayle Browning visits the Capitol with her parents and boyfriend. Brian Chilson

Arkansas senators gave a standing ovation Thursday to Wooster’s own Olympian, Kayle Browning.

Browning, 28, returned from Tokyo with a silver medal after winning the women’s trap shooting competition on July 29.

Note the tattoo on her right arm. Best ink we’ve seen in a while.