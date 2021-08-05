Veronica McClane and Ashley Simmons, the two Arkansas women suing the state legislature and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson over the ban on mask requirements as their children are set to start school soon, appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” last night.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson now says he regrets signing a bill prohibiting local governments from enacting mask mandates that could protect children in classrooms. https://t.co/1pJ7UFeF3L pic.twitter.com/OWH73TMixk — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) August 5, 2021

O’Donnell began the segment with some pretty harsh words about the bill being signed into law.

“In April Arkansas’s Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill preventing local officials requiring masks to protect against the coronavirus. Now Governor Hutchinson is admitting how profoundly stupid that was,” O’Donnell said.

McClane and Simmons are represented by attorney Tom Mars and the case was assigned to Pulaski County Judge Tim Fox, who will hold a hearing on whether to grant a temporary restraining order at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

O’Donnell asked the women how it came to this in Arkansas.

“It came to this because we have a majority Republican legislature and they are digging their heels in and politicizing the public health of Arkansans. … We have to stop playing political games and put the lives of our children at the forefront of this pandemic,” McClane said. You can watch the segment here.