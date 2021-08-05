NC Policy Watch continues its coverage of the upheaval at University of North Carolina, where UNC alumnus and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman, along with other conservatives, loomed large over the university’s decision about whether to hire 1619 Project scholar Nikole Hannah-Jones for a distinguished (and tenured) faculty position.

After announcing Hannah-Jones’ tenure and then reversing its decision in the light of criticism from major donors of Hussman’s ilk, UNC eventually offered Hannah-Jones the lifetime appointment. Hannah-Jones — who is a UNC alumna, a Pulitzer winner, a MacArthur Genius recipient, and one of the founders of the Ida B. Wells Society of Investigative Reporting, itself housed within the Hussman School of Journalism — turned down the offer and went to Howard University. (Double win for Howard; acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates announced around the same time last month that he’d be joining the faculty there, too.)

Last week, the university released hundreds of emails that pull back the curtain on the decision process, including an email from Hussman that was critical of Hannah-Jones’ support for reparations. Hussman maintains that he never lobbied the school not to hire Hannah-Jones, but for many, his $25 million gift and emails to university decision makers tell another story.

Now, the university is crying foul over the leak of Hussman’s 2019 donor contract; it was published by The News & Observer in mid-July. The university’s investigation into that leak is a violation of First Amendment rights, say Hussman School faculty members Deb Aikat and Daniel Kreiss. They also say that the university is targeting them because they’ve been publicly critical of Hussman.

Meanwhile, Hannah-Jones tweeted her response to the email excavation and the university’s inquiry, saying, “It’s such an odd feeling to be a journalist reading the documents released in response to public records requests where you are the subject. People lobbied not just against my UNC hire, but against UNC even talking about my work and me as an alum.”